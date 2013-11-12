Foxes need ruthless streak

Leicester City won’t get many more chances as good as the one they were handed last Saturday on a day that could have seen them top the Sky Bet Championship.

League leaders Burnley shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against mid-table Bournemouth while Queens Park Rangers produced the same scor line away to Reading.

But City, who could have been looking down on all 23 league teams, stumbled before any of their promotion rivals even kicked a ball.

Two first-half goals from midlands rivals Nottingham Forest shocked the Blues and they failed to penetrate the visitors back four.

Previous to the 2-0 defeat, City lay claim to an impressive unbeaten home record at the King Power Stadium, and with it packed to the rafters, it looked set to continue.

But goals from Simon Cox and Jamie Mackie silenced the City faithful and even club top scorer David Nugent couldn’t drag the hosts back into the game, striking the crossbar from a second-half penalty kick after Danny Drinkwater was fouled in the area.

Both goals could have easily been avoided – Danish shot-stopper Kasper Schmeichel failed to smother a loose ball after former Forest defender Wes Morgan put in a block – Cox firing the ball past two of City’s back four to open the scoring.

And Leicester’s unsuccessful attempt to clear the ball was punished for the second time just 12 minutes later as Jamie Mackie side-footed into the top corner following an Andy Reid corner.

What will be most frustrating is the amount of possession the Foxes had – an impressive 60 per cent alongside more shots, more corners and more fouls drawn.

It certainly wasn’t the way Leicester wanted their afternoon to go but with two of the top three dropping points, it could have been a whole lot worse.

Fortunately City remain in second tied on points and goal difference with QPR but boast a superior ‘goals for’ count.

Bizarrely Nigel Pearson’s side will be hoping for a Forest victory following the international break as the Reds host Sean Dyche’s Burnley on the same day that City pursue three points away to Ipswich.

Again, the top of the Championship is in sight, but a far more ruthless and clinical attitude is needed in front of goal if the Blues are to finally reach the promised land of the Premier League.