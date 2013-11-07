Leicester City’s mental strength has improved in leaps and bounds since their play-off demise against Watford last season.

Their 3-0 thumping of The Hornets at Vicarage Road last weekend proved that Pearson’s men are more than over their previous promotion failure.

The Foxes sit second in the table, just one point behind Championship leaders Burnley – a familiar dominating start to their league campaign.

Alongside this domestic success is their run in the Capital One Cup, most recently seeing off midland rivals Derby and Premier League outfit Fulham to set up a quarter-final tie against Manuel Pellegrini’s Manchester City.

The fixture will resurrect memories of their thrilling two-leg FA Cup contest with The Citizens in 2011 in which the Manchester club went on to win the league in dramatic fashion through a last-minute Sergio Aguero goal.

And Pellegrini will be foolish not to play the in-form Argentinian in the team to face City in mid-December as the hosts will certainly look to dump his side out of the competition.

But before that clash lays six league fixtures, with Nottingham Forest next up and Sean Dyche’s Clarets in amongst the ties, proving a testing time for City bearing in mind that the latter part of their form last season left much to be desired.

At the hub of Leicester’s dynamic midfield is one Anthony Knockaert, a Frenchman who lit up the King Power Stadium last season with his dazzling runs and 30-yard screamers.

The former Guingamp man can lay claim to City’s confident performances; always looking to receive the ball, always looking to go at the defence and most importantly, always looking to win.

It’s difficult to put into words what the Frenchman must have felt when Troy Deeney ceased City’s promotion push last season following his missed penalty.

Scoring Leicester’s second on Saturday will certainly boost morale, but what will be most valuable, and what will put Knockaert’s demons to rest, will be to see his side playing top flight football next season.

Even more satisfying would be to gain promotion automatically and City appear to be heading that way.

They’ve won their last four games in all competitions and are yet to drop points after opening the scoring.

Their extraordinary passage into the play-offs on the final day of last season came via a last minute Knockaert goal against upcoming opponents Forest at the City Ground.

There’s no doubt that Pearson’s men are looking to replicate that smash-and-grab victory in hope that they will return to the summit of the Championship come 5pm Saturday afternoon.