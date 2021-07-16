‘Fractured’ Klopp bond sees Ancelotti demand Real target Liverpool ace

A ‘fracture’ in the relationship between Jurgen Klopp and a star Liverpool forward has given Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti boss all the encouragement he needs to pursue a move, per a report.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool had made forward progress each successive season. The German helped crown the Reds European champions for the sixth time in 2019 before overseeing their maiden Premier League trophy a year later.

However, last season brought about a new set of challenges as the club’s campaign threatened to spiral out of control.

Ultimately, a late season surge saw Liverpool avert disaster and secure Champions League qualification. But another type of disaster had been speculated to be bubbling under the surface throughout the campaign.

During a stretch of poor club form, rumours began to swirl of Mohamed Salah’s discontent at Anfield.

Salah admitted his unhappiness at being overlooked for the captain’s armband in December. A surprise substitution then drew a cryptic tweet from the Egyptian’s agent along with pertinent questions from Jamie Carragher.

More recently, Klopp and Liverpool’s decision to bar Salah from playing for his country at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics was slammed.

Perhaps with all that in mind, the Sun (citing Spanish outlet Fichajes) report Salah’s relationship with Klopp is ‘fractured’.

As such, Ancelotti is reportedly sensing an opportunity. Real’s desire to land a big name forward is well documented.

While Kylian Mbappe remains their preferred choice, the article insists ‘Ancelotti has told the board he wants Salah among the ranks as a Plan B.’

Losing Salah would unquestionably be a disaster for the Reds. Despite being wasteful at times last year, Salah still bagged 22 league strikes and 31 in all competitions.

His importance to the club was recently acknowledged with news of talks being underway over a new contract.

As such, it would appear highly unlikely Liverpool would be willing to sanction a sale for such a prized asset.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid may test their resolve before the summer window concludes.

Liverpool backtrack on exit-bound star’s demands

Meanwhile, Liverpool have lowered their summer transfer demands as they look to finally sell winger Harry Wilson, according to a report.

Early on in this summer’s transfer window, Championship club Swansea and Benfica are among the teams to have shown interest.

While no deal has yet progressed, the Daily Mirror claims that Liverpool feel ‘determined’ to sell him.

As such, they will accept £10million bids, £1million less than last summer’s failed deal with Burnley.

Still, the Reds are willing to lower their demands further if they need to, such is their urgency to sell Wilson. That is because the transfer market has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and club chiefs realise he is worth less.

Nevertheless, Wilson has two years left on his contract so Liverpool will hope to use that as a negotiating tool.

