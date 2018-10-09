France boss gives his verdict on Mourinho, Pogba issues at Man Utd

France coach Didier Deschamps says the tension between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho has been “exaggerated”.

Pogba and Mourinho had a frosty exchange on the training pitch last month, with the Manchester United manager also involved in a vice-captaincy debate surrounding the midfielder.

However, Pogba starred as Man Utd came from behind to beat Newcastle 3-2 at Old Trafford on Saturday, and Deschamps believes onlookers “may have jumped to conclusions” regarding the pair’s relationship.

Speaking before France’s friendly with Iceland, Deschamps said: “I think that it is exaggerated. Maybe you didn’t watch the last game because I saw a great Paul Pogba.

“I think that Jose Mourinho saw the same thing as me. Some things happened, and I think that like often, we make a big deal of maybe not so much.

“It’s true that there are some facts, and some may have jumped to certain conclusions.

“When I see how Paul behaves towards his current club situation some may say that he’s done everything he could mentally and when it comes to his individual performances to help the club.”

He added: “There is no issue with Paul. I don’t want to be mixed up with anything and to interfere with any player’s relationship with their coach.”

