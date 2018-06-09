France chief delivers huge update over Fekir’s move to Liverpool

Nabil Fekir is said to be “confident” about his proposed move to Liverpool being completed, according to the FFF president.

The Lyon playmaker has been allowed to undergo a medical with the Reds while on international duty with France, and it was expected that the transfer would be completed and announced before the weekend.

But Fekir left Paris with the France squad on Friday without any confirmation of the deal, amid speculation the medical had highlighted some concern around a knee injury.

Liverpool are said to have been reassured over their £53million deal having sought other specialist advice.

Accountancy procedures are also being blamed for the hold up, but FFF president Noel Le Graetsaid on Saturday that he expects the deal to go through.

Le Graet told Le Progres: “I saw him this morning for 15 minutes.

“He’s in the middle of negotiating, I think they will get it done.

“He was confident about it because the medical he underwent was positive.”

