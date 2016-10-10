France defender explains Arsenal snub; wants PL move next year

France defender Djibril Sidibe has explained why he down Arsenal this summer  – but has targeted a move to England next season.

The 24-year-old joined Monaco from Lille in July, but only after the Gunners failed with a late bid.

“I was on the brink (of signing for Monaco) and (Arsenal) gave me a headache by making a bid at the last moment,” he told Le Parisien on Monday.

“After reflecting on it, I was not certain my playing time would be guaranteed.

Djibril Sidibe: In action for France

“I would have played maybe 25 games this season, including the cups. They also wanted to use me on the left whereas I want to establish myself on the right.

“I chose to stay in Ligue 1 and then leave for the Premier League next year because it is a competition that greatly appeals to me.”

Sidibe has started five of Monaco’s eight Ligue 1 games this season and scored after two minutes in the 4-1 win away to his former club. He has also featured five times in the Champions League.

