France defender explains Arsenal snub; wants PL move next year

France defender Djibril Sidibe has explained why he down Arsenal this summer – but has targeted a move to England next season.

The 24-year-old joined Monaco from Lille in July, but only after the Gunners failed with a late bid.

“I was on the brink (of signing for Monaco) and (Arsenal) gave me a headache by making a bid at the last moment,” he told Le Parisien on Monday.

“After reflecting on it, I was not certain my playing time would be guaranteed.

“I would have played maybe 25 games this season, including the cups. They also wanted to use me on the left whereas I want to establish myself on the right.

“I chose to stay in Ligue 1 and then leave for the Premier League next year because it is a competition that greatly appeals to me.”

Sidibe has started five of Monaco’s eight Ligue 1 games this season and scored after two minutes in the 4-1 win away to his former club. He has also featured five times in the Champions League.