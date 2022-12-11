France hero in X-rated reponse to English media over ‘weakest link’ Hugo Lloris jibe

France hero Aurelien Tchouameni hit back at the English media for claiming Hugo Lloris was a weak link before the 2-1 World Cup quarter-final win over England.

The reigning world champions set up a Morocco semi-final after a narrow win over the Three Lions at the Al Bayt Stadium, with Tchouameni netting the opener with a stunning strike from distance.

England went on to largely dominate the contest after that, equalising through a Harry Kane penalty only for the skipper to then miss from the spot late on as he tried to cancel out Olivier Giroud’s header.

But before the match there was plenty of scrutiny from the English media over Lloris’ form for Tottenham this season and the possibility of him making a big error in the game.

However, the 35-year-old was outstanding throughout, producing excellent stops to deny both Kane and then Jude Bellingham as France held on for victory.

And speaking in the mixed zone after the match, Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni is quoted by RMC Sport as saying: “Lloris the weak point of les Bleus according to the English press? It’s bulls**t!

“There are always things that are said in the press and the most important thing is to respond on the pitch.

“He did that today and we are very happy to have him in our team.”

Tchouameni praise for ‘very good’ England

Reflecting on his side’s performance against England, Tchouameni added: “We need to continue like this, and keep measuring up to the competition.

“We feel little by little that there is a real group forming here. We’ve suffered, but this is the World Cup. We played a very, very good English side that caused us problems.

“Aside from that, we were able to hang tough, score towards the end and progress.”

As for whether France can go all the way and become the first country since 1962 to go back-to-back, Tchouameni said: “We need to win the next game first, prepare well for this great Morocco team, and then we can think about that.”

