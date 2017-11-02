France make room for Martial as N’Zonzi secures first ever call-up

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has won a France recall for the friendlies against Wales and Germany.

However, there was no space in a 24-man squad announced by Didier Deschamps on Thursday for Celtic’s 21-year-old striker Moussa Dembele who had been tipped for inclusion.

Martial has not played for France since October 2016, when he won his 15th cap against Holland, but is back in the fold after netting six goals for Manchester United so far this season.

Deschamps said former Monaco player Martial had “come back well” after a “more difficult period” in his career, justifying his return to favour.

His inclusion was a factor in Deschamps having no room in his squad for Dembele, who according to reports in France had been put on alert for a possible first call-up.

As it happened, Deschamps selected eight forwards, all tried and trusted and including Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud and Alexandre Lacazette, Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe and Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann.

Deschamps did include two newcomers, bringing in Sevilla’s former Stoke and Blackburn midfielder Steven N’Zonzi and Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard.

France play Wales at the Stade de France on November 10 and Germany in Cologne on November 14.

Deschamps said that N’Zonzi, at the age of 28, had worked hard to put himself in the frame for a first cap.

“He knows the under-21s from a long time ago,” Deschamps said, in a press conference streamed on the French federation website.

“He played to a very high standard last season, with strong competition. He’s made a good start to the season with Sevilla.

“He’s a player who knows the position and the role of central midfield well.”

France squad:

Areola (Paris St Germain), Costil (Bordeaux), Mandanda (Marseille); Digne (Barcelona), Jallet (Nice), Kimpembe (Paris St Germain), Koscielny (Arsenal), Kurzawa (Paris St Germain), Pavard (Stuttgart), Umtiti (Barcelona), Varane (Real Madrid); Matuidi (Juventus), Nzonzi (Sevilla), Rabiot (Paris St Germain), Sissoko (Tottenham), Tolisso (Bayern Munich); Coman (Bayern Munich), Fekir (Lyon), Giroud (Arsenal), Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Lacazette (Arsenal), Martial (Manchester United), Mbappe (Paris St Germain), Thauvin (Marseille).