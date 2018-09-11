France midfielder admits joking with Pogba about Juventus return

Juventus star Blaise Matuidi has revealed that he has ‘joked’ with Paul Pogba about a possible return to Turin.

Pogba has been repeatedly linked with an Old Trafford exit after becoming increasingly distant with Jose Mourinho at United, and apparently only wants to move to Barcelona or his former club Juventus.

Juve meanwhile are set to meet Valencia, Young Boys and United in the group stages of the Champions League, with Pogba set to return to the Allianz Stadium for the first time since he left Juventus in 2016.

“We joked about his return to Turin”, Matuidi said.

“I gave him appointment on the pitch, we have a very strong team with many top players that can do very well this season.

“The Champions League group stage will be a tough one, not only for Man United. Valencia are also a very solid team. We are ready. We’ve been working hard and we are ready to play our cards in Champions League.

“World Cup win? I didn’t want to leave the stadium. It’s one of that moments that you only live once in a lifetime. I am honoured to have received so much love. The team is like a second family for me.”

