France star with mega €500m clause open to summer Man Utd move

Manchester United have seemingly been given the go-ahead to go back in for a Barcelona star this summer, a report claims.

The Red Devils were strongly linked with a move for Samuel Umtiti last summer as then-manager Jose Mourinho eyed reinforcements at centre-back.

The former Lyon man did have a €50m release clause, but last year penned a new deal with a mammoth clause of €500million (£427million) to ward off interest from the Old Trafford club.

Now, Calciomercato provides an update by suggesting that the 25-year-old World Cup winner would entertain a move away in the summer – and likes both Manchester clubs.

Reports on Wednesday suggested that United are set to go back in for Umtit, but that they would have to do battle with rivals Manchester City.

This is despite the fact the 25-year-old is currently recovering from a long-term injury – with the report suggesting Barca are ready to sell him after three seasons at the club.