France team-mate labels Man Utd star Pogba as a ‘true leader’

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has hailed Manchester United’s Paul Pogba as a “true leader” who can rise to the occasion in the World Cup’s latter rounds.

Les Bleus have advanced to the quarter-finals in Russia, with 25-year-old Pogba having impressed for his country after two up-and-down seasons with Jose Mourinho’s United.

Lloris has been impressed by Pogba’s development and, speaking at a press conference prior to France’s game with Uruguay, the Tottenham stopper believes the midfielder can prove himself for his country on the global stage.

“I think he’s maturing, he’s growing,” Lloris said.

“He’s accumulating experience, be it with Manchester United, Juventus – now he’s lining up more seasons, more caps. He’s starting to grow in the locker-room also and that is a good thing because he’s a true leader.

“He’s a very ambitious player. We all know he’s extremely talented and he has a lot to offer the team and his team-mates. I think that these big competitions are also good to reveal the talent of players and I’m sure it’s going to be the case for Paul.”

