France U20 star admits summer exit is on amid Arsenal, West Ham links

Reported Arsenal target Alexis Claude-Maurice has revealed his desire to leave Lorient, however he hinted a move to the Bundesliga is his preferred option.

The 21-year-old played in France’s second tier last season with Lorient scoring 14 goals, but it was not enough to fire them back into Ligue 1.

Soccer Link recently claimed that the Gunners have made a £9million offer last week for Claude-Maurice, amid hopes that his friendship with former Lorient star Matteo Guendouzi could help get a deal over the line.

West Ham have also been linked with a move for the forward, however it seems he has his heart set on a move to Germany.

“Now I feel like it’s time to leave, to join a club that is playing at a higher level,” Claude-Maurice told L’Equipe.

“I want to join Monchengladbach. It is a club that relies on young people, there is a good structure, the team will play in the Europa League.

“This project pleases me and suits me.”

