Manchester United are reported to have added Lyon star Moussa Dembele to their three-man striker wish list in January.

United look light in attack this season following the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan, with only Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and teenager Mason Greenwood capable of playing as a central striker.

The decision to offload the burly Belgian has been criticised by the likes of John Hartson, who feels United should have sold one of his teammates instead.

But with money to spend in January, it seems bringing in a new striker is very much top of Solskjaer’s agenda, with a number of big-names linked recently.

The Red Devils were reported to have failed in a deal to bring Juventus’ Mario Mandzukic to the club over the summer, despite a personal plea from Solskjaer, but they could come back in for the Croatian with reports on Thursday claiming the 33-year-old was ready to snub overtures from Qatar to complete the ‘dream move’.

And while the Independent reported earlier in the week that the veteran star was very much in their thinking, Solskjaer knows they’d perhaps only be able to get 18 months at best out of the ageing frontman.

As such, it’s no surprise to see United linked with younger options either and on Wednesday the name of Duvan Zapata cropped up, amid claims in the Italian press that the Red Devils had had the 28-year-old Colombian watched recently.

However, the Daily Mail now claims United have added Dembele to their shopping list, with the club having watched him score against Brest on Wednesday and having scouts check on him in Lyon’s previous two matches.

The former Celtic man has seen his name linked with United before, but the Mail now claims Dembele is very much in Solskjaer’s thinking and the belief being he could fit the profile – young, agile, powerful and quick – that the Norwegian is looking for in potential new recruits.

The paper claims Dembele could be tempted to quit Lyon due to what is described as a ‘rivalry with former United forward Memphis Depay’.

Lyon chief Jean-Michel Aulas name-checked Manchester United last month when referring to rumours of Dembele leaving on Twitter.

“Lyon are not interested in any offer for Dembelé. He is one of our symbols of the new project. No Manchester [United], no Juventus: it is a matter of principle, and not of price,” he wrote.

However, the Mail believe United remain undeterred and could be ready to launch a huge bid to lure the France U21 striker to Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, United have been tipped by Spanish paper AS to launch a double raid on Tottenham in the coming months.

