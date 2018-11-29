France World Cup winner Cristophe Dugarry has launched an astonishing broadside at Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

The under-fire coach hit the headlines again this week when he kicked over a crate of water bottles after Marouane Fellaini’s last-gasp strike earned United a 1-0 Champions League win over minnows Young Boys at Old Trafford.

And afterwards the Portuguese boss was in defiant mood as he again reminded everyone of his record in the Champions League.

“Let me send a message to my lovers and say that I played Champions League for 14 years and I qualified 14 times,” he said. “And the two years where I didn’t play Champions League, I won the Europa League twice, so in 16 years, 14 times I qualify and twice I play Europa League and I won.

“Just a little curiosity for my lovers and the lovers of the stats.”

Mourinho has come under fire from ex-United stars Paul Scholes and Gary Neville for his unattractive style of play and now Dugarry, 46, who played for Birmingham between 2003-2004, has let the United boss have it with both barrels.

“It’s unbearable. He’s wrecked the club,” he told Le10 Sport.

“When you see them play on Tuesday, it’s catastrophic, it’s awful, when we all remember Manchester with Roy Keane, Beckham – all the great players, they played offensive football.

“It was beautiful and passionate. Old Trafford was the Theatre of Dreams, now it’s the Theatre of Nightmares with this guy. It’s crazy.

“What he doesn’t understand is that we don’t give a sh** about his titles, we just want emotion and to watch good football, which he’s incapable of giving us, but he won’t realise that because he’s so far up his own a***.

“We don’t care at all about what you’ve won, mate.”