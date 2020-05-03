Inter Milan great reveals reason for snubbing Liverpool approach

Francesco Toldo has revealed why he snubbed a transfer to a number of interested clubs, including Liverpool and Real Madrid, during his career at Inter Milan.

The former Italy international played over 300 times for Serie A rivals Fiorentina before completing a move to Inter in 2001 for a fee of £23.85m.

The veteran stopper spent nine years at the Nerazzurri – helping them win five Serie A titles, a Champions League and three Coppa Italias – before retiring in 2010.

And during those successful years at the San Siro, Toldo has now revealed that he had many offers to leave but he refused the likes of Liverpool to keep playing in Italy.

“I wanted to stay at Inter, so I declined many proposals,” Toldo told Antenna Three (via Sport Witness).

“Winning in this club is different; it is the satisfaction of arriving at the port after going through a storm.

“For the sake of Inter, I said no to Benfica, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Real Madrid. I retired earlier, but proud of my choice.”

