Totti makes exciting claim about Liverpool favourite Salah

Mohamed Salah’s former Roma teammate Francesco Totti believes the Liverpool forward is still to reach his full potential and can only get better for the Reds.

The Egyptian has proved the signing of the season in the Premier League after blitzing his way to 30 goals in just 36 appearances for the Reds.

Now regarded among the elite forward stars in world football, Roma have already expressed their regret at allowing Salah to leave for just £36.9million early last summer.

And Totti – who spent his entire career at Roma – believes the former Chelsea and Basel star can only make further improvements.

“The level he is playing at at the moment, he is one of the best players in the world – and I think he can and will get even better,” said Totti, who spent two seasons playing alongside the Egyptian.

“I know him well, he is a good friend and wants to keep ­improving, to keep ­getting better as a player.

“He does all the right things, he trains hard, he works hard, he listens to the coaches – that’s why, as good as he is playing at the moment, I think maybe there is even one more level in him.”

Salah will be looking to his goal tally when Liverpool return from a 10-day break to take on West Ham at Anfield on Saturday and the player recently discussed his improvement as a player since joining the Reds.

“With the boss here, I play a little bit closer to the goal, more so than at any other club or more than any of my other coaches have asked me to,” Salah told Liverpool’s matchday programme.

“So I am always in front of the goal to give me the opportunity to score. The manager is always telling me to stay close to the goal in training.”

Salah also noted that he is still working on improving various parts of his game and he reckons the hard work he ha put in on the training ground has also been a factor.

“I don’t want to say too much because we still have a long way to go in the season and I don’t want to give too much away,” Salah added.

“I am always trying to see my weaknesses and then work on them and I am always trying to score in different ways.

“The coaches help me so much to do that and I also work hard alone after the training sessions.”

And finally, the former Chelsea man gives plenty of credit to his teammates, who have created numerous opportunities for him in front of goal.

“It’s something we have worked on in the training sessions,” he added.

“You cannot score 10 goals from 10 balls – that’s impossible and I know that I have missed many chances too this season. But I am trying to improve.”

