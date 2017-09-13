Franck Ribery future in doubt after act of Bayern disrespect

Franck Ribery is facing a possible fine by Bayern Munich after throwing his shirt away in disgust during Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Anderlecht.

The France playmaker reacted angrily after being substituted late in their 3-0 Champions League win over the Belgians.

Speaking to Sky, former Bayern and Inter star Lothar Matthaus made it clear Ribery’s actions cannot be tolerated, saying: “You can’t throw your shirt on the bench like that. That is a bad sign against the club.”

His actions also left coach Carlo Ancelotti unimpressed, though the Italian’s response was more diplomatic

“Of course, the player wants to play 90 minutes, but I decided to take him off because there were 10 minutes left, we had the game under control and he already had a yellow card,” he said.

“He had had problems [a knock] at the weekend, so I don’t understand his reaction and I will talk to him about it.”

Ribery has found himself less and less involved in Ancelotti’s first-team plans, and with his advancing years – the player is now 34 – it would not be a huge surprise to see the club try to move him on in January.