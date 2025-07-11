Barcelona star Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso, who thinks Franco Mastantuono is better

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is eagerly anticipating the arrival of a top winger this summer, according to a Spanish report, which has claimed that the former Spain international midfielder believes that the incoming Los Blancos star is even better than Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal.

Madrid embarked on a new era at the end of last season when they decided to part company with Carlo Ancelotti and replace him with Alonso. The Spaniard turned down the chance to manage Liverpool last year, but when Madrid came calling, he decided to part ways with Bayer Leverkusen and take charge of the Spanish and European giants.

Los Blancos, who have signed Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold from Bournemouth and Liverpool, respectively, in the summer transfer window, kicked off the new era under Alonso with their participation at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

While Madrid started the competition well, they suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

That has led Alonso to question his squad, with Madrid immediately making moves for Liverpool duo Ibrahima Konate and Alexis Mac Allister.

According to Defensa Central, Alonso is always looking forward to the arrival of Franco Mastantuono from River Plate.

The 17-year-old Argentina international winger will join up with the Madrid squad in August when he turns 18.

A deal has been struck with River, with Madrid pay €63.2million (£55m, $74m) in total (including money for Spanish tax authorities and AFA Structural Funds) for Mastantuono.

Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, has reported that Alonso ‘believes the arrival of Franco Mastantuono could change things for the team’.

The former Liverpool and Madrid midfielder hopes that the Argentina international winger is ‘the missing piece’ in his team.

The report has claimed that Alonso even thinks that the right-winger is ‘better than Lamine Yamal’.

‘Mastantuono arrives as an improvement over Lamine Yamal, as his salary will be much lower than the Spaniard’s’, adds the report.

Like Mastantuono, Yamal also plays as a right-winger and will turn 18 on Sunday.

Yamal is widely recognised as one of the best players in the world and has already been hugely successful, winning LaLiga twice with Barcelona and the Euro 2024 finals with Spain.

Xabi Alonso wants to sell Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz

While Alonso is eagerly anticipating the arrival of Mastantuono, the Madrid manager is ready to offload Brahim Diaz.

Diaz is one of three Madrid players that Alonso has put up for sale in the summer transfer window, according to Fichajes.

The Morocco international, who can operate in a number of attacking roles, including out wide, was not a regular in the Madrid starting line-up under former manager Carlo Ancelotti.

According to Fichajes, Bayern Munich are keen on a summer deal for Diaz.

The Bundesliga champions are said to be looking for a player who can add depth to the left wing, and they believe that Diaz would be perfect for that role.

Latest Real Madrid news: ‘Contact’ with Liverpool star, Rodrygo plan revealed

Madrid have taken a huge step in signing a top Liverpool star, with a report claiming that Los Blancos have made ‘contact’ with his entourage over a summer deal.

Liverpool have hatched a plan to convince Rodrygo to sign from Madrid in the summer transfer window and are ready to fulfil his one big demand.

Along with Konate, Madrid are also keen on another Liverpool star, with Alonso personally telling Los Blancos to get a deal done.

