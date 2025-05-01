Franco Mastantuono has told Manchester United of his desire to join Real Madrid, according to a report, which has revealed the chances of Liverpool signing the River Plate attacking midfielder.

Mastantuono is emerging as one of the best young attacking midfielders in South America, and the likes of Man Utd, Real Madrid and Liverpool all have taken a shine to him. Blessed with the ability to play as an attacking midfielder or right-winger, the 17-year-old has scored seven goals and given five assists in 55 appearances for River so far in his career.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on April 29 that Man Utd and Madrid are keen on a deal for Mastantuono.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea are also interested in the 17-year-old Argentine sensation, whose release clause is now £45million.

TEAMtalk understands that although Man Utd are “seriously interested” in Mastantuono, the teenager finds a move to Madrid very appealing and would find it hard to turn down a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Journalist German Garcia Grova has also now revealed on X that Mastantuono is willing to wait for Madrid to trigger his release clause before deciding his next move.

Man Utd have held two meetings over a move for the midfielder, but the player and his entourage have told the Premier League club that a move to Madrid is his wish.

Marseille are also interested in Mastantuono, who was described as “an unbelievable player” by Chelsea and Argentina international midfielder Enzo Fernandez in La Derecha Diario in April 2025.

However, Grova has revealed in Bolvip that Mastantuono has no interest in playing in Ligue 1.

Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid have an eye on Mastantuono as well, but the teenage sensation’s main priority is to wait and see if Madrid make a move for him.

Liverpool offered Franco Mastantuono hope

Bolavip has revealed that Liverpool are one of the clubs that Mastantuono could join if Madrid decided not to sign him.

Only if Los Blancos abandon their pursuit of the teenager, then he would consider one of Europe’s other big clubs, and that include Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, according to the report.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on March 17 that Liverpool were considering a bid for Mastantuono.

Scouts from the newly-crowned Premier League club regularly watched the River star and were hugely impressed with him.

Who is Franco Mastantuono?

By Samuel Bannister

Writing for TEAMtalk in April 2024, scouting expert Ben Mattinson highlighted Mastantuono’s potential, explaining: “Mastantuono is destined for the very top. Real Madrid, Man City, Bayern… that’s the type of level team he’ll join.

“The Argentinian creative right-winger/#10 hybrid has a ridiculously good weight of pass on through balls and excellent vision to pick out players. He sees things before most and plays with real maturity and loves to take on responsibility of winning the game even when he’s the youngest on the pitch.”

That was when Mastantuono was just 16 years old and he has continued to develop since, with over 50 appearances for River Plate’s first team before reaching adulthood.

A left-footed attacking midfielder, Mastantuono often plays as a no.10, but can drift to the right wing. Standing at just under six feet tall, he isn’t the strongest physically, but causes plenty of danger dribbling into the box thanks to his nifty footwork and vision.

His technique is exceptional, as evidenced by how he takes control of the ball and passes it on to his teammates.

At the time of writing, Mastantuono has as many goals as he does assists. It’ll be interesting to see which area he becomes more dangerous in as his career progresses.

Several of his youth coaches have observed his powerful ball-striking ability, which could make him a frequent goal-getter in years to come – as could his ability from free kicks. He’s also received praise for his one-on-one dribbling ability.

Mastantuono seems destined for the top and will be eager to prove himself on the biggest stages.