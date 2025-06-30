Franco Mastantuono, who will join Real Madrid from River Plater after turning down Barcelona

Barcelona tried to use Lionel Messi to convince Franco Mastantuono to snub a move to Real Madrid, according to a report, as another source reveals that the Argentina international midfielder rejected the chance to join Manchester United to make his Santiago Bernabeu “dream” come true.

Mastantuono is one of the best young midfielders in the world and already has a deal in place to join Madrid in the summer transfer window. The 17-year-old Argentina international will link up with Xabi Alonso’s squad in August from River Plate after he turns 18.

Madrid will pay €63.2million (£54m, $74m) in total (including money for Spanish tax authorities and AFA Structural Funds) for Mastantuono.

Described as “an incredible player” and “a star” by Chelsea and Argentina international midfielder Enzo Fernandez on ESPN Argentina in April 2025, Mastantuono is one of the best young attacking talents in the world and won the Supercopa Argentina with River in 2023 and also played for the Argentine giants at the ongoing 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Defensa Central has now revealed that Barcelona made a play to try to convince Mastantuono to join them instead of their arch-rivals Madrid.

According to the Real Madrid-centric news outlet, Barcelona president Joan Laporta asked Messi and his entourage to speak to Mastantuono about a possible move to the Spanish champions.

Messi is a Barcelona legend and plays with Mastantuono for Argentina, but the Blaugrana’s attempt ‘to torpedo Franco’s move to Real Madrid’ failed miserably.

Defensa Central has claimed that neither Messi nor his entourage intervened, and with Mastantuono’s mind already made up about moving to the Santiago Bernabeu, he ‘slammed the door on Barcelona’.

Mastantuono is one of three players that Madrid have signed already in the summer transfer window.

Spain international central defender Dean Huijsen has joined from Bournemouth, while Trent Alexander-Arnold has made the switch from Liverpool after Madrid decided to pay £8.5million for the England international right-back to get him out of his contract early.

DON’T MISS 🌐 The 10 most expensive Real Madrid sales of all time

Franco Mastantuono also turned down Man Utd

Not only did Mastantuono reject Barcelona for Madrid, but the midfielder is also believed to have snubbed the chance to move to Man Utd or Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.

Journalist Graeme Bailey told United In Focus: “United were seriously interested and Mastantuono did consider Old Trafford. I am told it was really between them, Paris Saint-Germain and Real. But Real were always the one.

“Once Real decided to make their move, they used [former head coach and Argentina icon] Santiago Solari to push home the deal and he got it done.”

Mastantuono spoke to DAZN last week about his decision to join Madrid over other clubs and noted the role that new manager Alonso played.

The midfielder said: “It has always been a dream. Everything changes, a new chapter begins in another country. Any player dreams of playing for River and Real Madrid. It’s happening to me and I’m grateful.

“The way [Xabi Alonso] treated me was unbelievable. Having the coach want you is a huge vote of confidence for someone who is leaving a club like River, which isn’t easy.”

“The talk had a huge influence on me. His words really motivated me to make the jump.

“[Real Madrid] is the biggest club in the world. It’s the team that wins the most in Europe. Any player wants to play there. All players want to be there.

“I’m going to have to change my life to go play there.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Man Utd defender regrets, Nico Williams’s ‘dream’

A Man Utd defender regrets turning down the chance to join Madrid when he had the chance last summer, claims a Spanish report.

What Barcelona-bound winger Nico Williams told Real Madrid president Florentino Perez about his ‘dream’ has been revealed.

Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has decided on his future amid interest from Man Utd.

POLL: Which Real Madrid player do you think has the highest transfer value?