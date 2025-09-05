Xabi Alonso laughing as Liverpool told €63m ‘special’ star ‘belongs’ at Real Madrid

Liverpool boss Arne Slot and Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso, who is working with Franco Mastantuono

One of Real Madrid’s brightest young players has been described as an “enormous talent” by an icon, as Liverpool learn why he was never going to move to Anfield this summer, with his decision to join Xabi Alonso’s side made as soon as Los Blancos came into the frame.

Real Madrid and Liverpool are two of the biggest clubs in the world and made some very important signings in the summer transfer window. While Madrid are keen on reclaiming the LaLiga and Champions League crowns, Liverpool aim to become the champions of England for the second season in a row and also make a huge impact in Europe.

Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras, Franco Mastantuono and Trent Alexander-Arnold were the four major signings for Real Madrid this summer.

Mastantuono was a relatively late arrival for Real Madrid, with the Argentina international winger able to join only in mid-August after he turned 18.

A deal was struck with River Plate, with Madrid paying €63.2million (£55m, $74m) in total (including money for Spanish tax authorities and AFA Structural Funds) for the 18-year-old Argentina international.

Liverpool showed interest in Mastantuono, according to TBR on June 7, with the defending Premier League champions making ‘a play’ for the teenager.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United all tried to convince the ‘sensation’, according to the report, but he rejected them all to sign for Madrid.

River Plate and Uruguay legend Enzo Francescoli has reiterated that stance, with the Argentine club’s sporting director saying that Mastantuono “belongs” at Real Madrid.

When asked if other European clubs were interested in Mastantuono, Francescoli told AS: “Yes.

“He generated a lot of excitement from his debut, and there was interest from several clubs, but when Real Madrid came on the scene, Franco ruled out everything else.

“He was always clear about his choice, and I think he made the right choice.

“This is where he belongs; he’s a special player for a special club, one we admire and with whom we have a wonderful relationship at River Plate.

“That’s why, when this option arose, we all followed that path, and fortunately, we reached a successful conclusion in the negotiations.”

Franco Mastantuono backed for Real Madrid success

One of the world’s most exciting and dynamic players, Mastantuono played for River Plate at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and has already impressed Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso.

Alonso has been very pleased with the teenager so far, with the Madrid manager handing him two starts and one substitute appearance in LaLiga this season.

Mastantuono has been used as a right-winger at Real Madrid, and Francescoli believes that the teenager will go from strength to strength at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Francescoli added about Mastantuono: “He’s a young man with enormous talent and great maturity. Beyond his excellence on the field, his personality is also striking.

“He just turned 18, but he acts on the court like someone much older, with more experience.

“His great technique helps him perform with ease, but his intelligence and personality are essential qualities that will stay with him throughout his life.

“He’s a player unlike any other. I have no doubt about that.”

