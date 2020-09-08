Frank Lampard is keen to make amends with Jurgen Klopp after admitting he owes the Liverpool manager an apology for his behaviour.

The Chelsea manager admits to feeling embarrassed after he stood up to Klopp and his No 2 Pep Lijnders in July.

Lampard told the pair to ‘**** off’ after an argument broke out over a foul on Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool won the match 5-3 after being crowned Premier League champions.

The Blues boss has since watched the footage back and concedes he needs to set a better example. He also plans to offer Klopp a humble apology when the two next cross paths.

Speaking on The High Performance Podcast with Jake Humphrey and Professor Damian Hughes, Lampard admitted his sorrow.

“Yeah, I did regret that,” he said. “And when that broke the next day – I clearly felt it as I was doing it – but when it broke the next day and a friend of mine sent it to me in the morning, I was a bit embarrassed by it.

“Because I was in the moment, but in the moment, I felt we turned up and it was the easiest day for Liverpool ever.

“They won the league, they went goals up early in the game. And a few things happened with the bench, I’m not going to go into detail. But my feeling was, I want to protect my club.

“And I didn’t have a problem with Liverpool celebrating. Luckily enough, I’ve been there. I’ve been with Chelsea where we won the league quite early one year. You can sit there and everything feels great.

“My feeling was, I want to be there where they are.

“I definitely didn’t mean any disrespect to Jurgen Klopp, because I’ve got huge admiration for them. But what I felt had gone on, it was an impulse reaction.

“I will happily – when I do see him – will put that one right.

“But also I care about my job, and it came out in the wrong way. And even I explained that to my daughters when I got home. And I’ll be brutally honest, it’s not the first time that they’ve heard it from me in the wrong moment.

“So I do try and practice what I preach, but I suppose in adult life, it doesn’t always work that way.

“But yeah, I was – and not just my own daughters, because you’ve got millions of Chelsea fans around the world.

“Whether you’re young or old, it’s not the way I like to carry myself.

“But in talking about high level sport, you can’t take passion out of the game. And it just came out of me in one little swoop there.”

