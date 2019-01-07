Frank Lampard has admitted defeat in his pursuit of Ethan Ampadu, revealing that Chelsea have turned down Derby’s loan offer for the 18-year-old on loan.

Blues legend Lampard already used his close ties with the Blues to sign Mason Mount on loan last summer, but has been knocked back after asking about the availability of Ampadu.

The Ramos boss said: “We have asked, but I don’t think he’s leaving Chelsea.

“He can play in a few positions, that’s why he would be so valuable to anybody and why he’s staying at Chelsea.

“People thought we did a lot of business in the summer, but our actual net spend was very negligible.

“I had to bring in personnel to try to change the style and that’s not a one-window solution, that’s probably two or three-windows. This window will be quiet for us.”

Ampadu, who has played three times for Chelsea this season, moved to west London from Exeter in 2017 and has already been capped six times by Wales.

