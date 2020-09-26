Frank Lampard insisted it was two points dropped for Chelsea, despite them staging a dramatic comeback against West Brom.

Chelsea were staring down the barrel of defeat when West Brom took a stunning three-goal lead inside the opening half an hour.

However, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham scored in the second half – the latter inside stoppage time – to complete a comeback.

The Chelsea manager thinks the result showed his side are still a work in progress after a high-spending summer.

Lampard told Sky Sports: “To come here and make mistakes, which we knew they would capitalise on and also at set-pieces, you can’t legislate for pure mistakes.

“We showed character and resilience, but we would not need to have done if we did things properly in the game.

“We will get better and today was part of the process in that – but we lost two points.”

LAMPARD WANTS MORE URGENCY

The Chelsea boss continued: “It was three defensive mistakes for three goals. They scored with their three attempts on target, which made it very difficult.

“We controlled the game other than that. We had some chances and the question was how much character would we come out with second half. I always felt we could do it, but it is still two points lost.

“There was a lack of urgency in our game. We can move the ball quicker, the movement of the ball was slow in the first half. When we started to move it quicker and cut through them we became more dangerous.

“It needed a couple of changes, both players who came on did that. There were positives in our performance.

“But I would be stupid to say we can make three mistakes, give ourselves a mountain to climb and be happy with that.

“We have to accept the fact that this is a process in real time.”