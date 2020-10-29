Lampard bemoans key Premier League decision that could harm Chelsea

Frank Lampard has revealed his disappointment that the Premier League decided not to allow five substitutions per match this season.

When football returned in June, teams were allowed to make five subs per match, due to the busy schedule facing clubs. However, the Premier League voted against continuing with the five sub rule for 2020-21, dropping back down to the usual three.

In contrast, some other European leagues, as well as the Champions League and Europa League, still permit five substitutes per game.

Chelsea will make the Premier League trip to Burnley on Saturday keen to build on three-straight clean sheets, including Wednesday’s comfortable victory against Krasnodar in the Champions League.

Thiago Silva will come back into contention having been rested for the Russian trip, while Kepa Arrizabalaga will have a late fitness test on his shoulder injury.

Chelsea boast almost a clean bill of health at this point, but boss Lampard revealed his frustrations with the Premier League voting against continuing with five substitutions per match into the new campaign.

“The ball was certainly dropped when the Premier League turned away from having five subs,” said Lampard.

“These are unprecedented times in terms of situations for football. It will carry on, it’s not going anywhere in the short term.

“The demands on players are huge for every club. I’m not just talking about my squad, I’m talking about every football player that is being asked to play day after day and the injury risk. It has changed the landscape.

Lampard fortunate to have big squad

“We’ll try to manage it as well as we can. We’re fortunate we have a big squad here. At the same time we want to do our best, the pressure is on and the players want to get the right results.

“It could certainly have a big effect this year, more than any other year.

“It will be a season like no other and none of us can control that. We can’t control the injuries that come upon us at different times.

“You can’t always read them whether they are impact injuries like (Virgil) Van Dijk, which was big news, or muscle injuries that we are seeing more of at this stage of the season.”

