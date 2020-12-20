Lampard admits Chelsea cannot catch ‘winning machines’ without key trait

Manager Frank Lampard insists clubs with more experience are ahead of Chelsea in the race for this season’s Premier League title.

The Blues are now down in eighth spot in the top-flight standings after back-to-back defeats. They had won four of five and drawn with Tottenham but losses to Everton and Wolves have stalled their progress.

Hopes were high after Chelsea ended last season in fourth to qualify for the Champions League. They breezed through Group E, finishing top to set up a last-16 tie with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

And Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was quick to heap praise on the west Londoners for the way they were playing.

“If I watch football games at the moment then Chelsea, for me, look like favourites,” the German said recently. “They have the biggest squad, great players playing well together after a rusty start – and they are full-on.

“They have unbelievable opportunities to change in games and make changes from one game to the other – so that is it.”

Chelsea seemed genuine title contenders but Liverpool went five points clear after winning 7-0 at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The have scored 14 goals and conceded two in their last four outings – including one in a surprising draw with Fulham. And Lampard has played down comparisons with the Reds and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

“The realism is we are not a Liverpool of last year or a Manchester City of the year before where you can just go out and win, win, win, win, win,” he told a press conference (via the Liverpool Echo).

“In periods, you have to be ready for some tough moments.”

Chelsea journey only just beginning

Lampard has been in charge of Chelsea since July 2019 after leaving Derby County. He has looked to stamp his own style on the Stamford Bridge outfit and brought in some big-name players.

The likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech have arrived to add class to the ranks. However, the manager feels it will take time to reach the level of the ‘big two’.

He hopes to keep the players’ feet on the ground and temper the fans’ expectations.

“Part of my reasoning to dampen that was other teams have probably been together longer and built for longer which builds confidence within the group of players that they can deal with things better in games,” he added.

“Liverpool in their period now, they looked like an absolute machine last year, but there would have moments that they would have gone through over those four or so years as a club where they would have looked at themselves.”

Chelsea are next in action when they entertain West Ham United on Monday.

