Lampard talks up Chelsea ‘potential’; hints he left star out due to transfer

Frank Lampard insisted that Chelsea’s young frontline has “real potential” after they got back on track with an FA Cup win over Morecambe.

Chelsea have been struggling in the Premier League of late, with questions being raised of Lampard and some of his big summer signings.

However, there was a much-needed confidence boost as they beat their League Two opponents by a 4-0 scoreline.

Significantly, Timo Werner scored his first goal for the club since November. The assist came from fellow summer addition Kai Havertz, who also went on to score.

The pair are among those who have been in the spotlight the most during Chelsea’s tough run of form, but Lampard has defended them and promised to give them time.

They will now be hoping to replicate that in tougher tests, and Lampard wants the whole club to use the win as a platform to keep showing their potential from.

“It gives us a little bit of coinfidence but now we have to move on,” he said.

“We have a lot of young players in forward areas who have real potential. If you look around the Premier League, the players at the top of the scoring charts, are 27. 28, 29 years old. They produce every week.

“I’m pleased for him [Werner] because strikers want to score goals.

“We have to remain patient with Kai but he has levels that he can go up.”

Lampard opens up on Tomori situation

Someone who has not enjoyed much gametime this season, and did not get on the pitch until the 80th minute, is Fikayo Tomori.

The defender has been linked with a loan exit this month, and Lampard has confirmed that he left him out of the starting lineup for that very reason.

“Situation with Fikayo is open about the moment,” he said. “There is a possibility he could be going on loan to get games somewhere else.

“So that would have to be the solution for him and the club. That was part of my thinking of not starting him today.”

In contrast, fellow academy graduate Billy Gilmour took his chance to impress, lasting the whole 90 minutes.

The Scotland international has also been linked with a loan exit, but Lampard believes he can keep pushing for a first-team spot.

“I think Billy is pushing and I think he’s been pushing since Liverpool last season,” he said. “I know Billy will be a very good player for this club.”

