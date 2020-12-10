Lampard provides Chelsea injury boost; responds to Mourinho ‘pony’ claim

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says that trying to maximise Christian Pulisic’s impact remains a “work in progress” after the winger’s recent injury struggles.

Pulisic is in contention for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Everton after shaking off his latest hamstring twinge.

Indeed, the USA forward felt the problem after last weekend’s win over Leeds. However, he has avoided any injury in a clear relief to both player and manager at Stamford Bridge.

Nevertheless, Pulisic has suffered a clutch of hamstring issues since he became a firm first-team player.

As such, Blues boss Lampard admitted that he, the player and the club are still working hard to find the right balance of work and rest to help the 22-year-old thrive in west London.

“Christian Pulisic had a tiny bit of awareness off the back of the Leeds game on one of his hamstrings, but he’s training normally,” Lampard told Thursday’s press conference.

“Christian is a work in progress. I don’t want to call this an injury he had in midweek. If the game had been a different type of game then maybe I would have used him.

“We know his abilities, that’s very clear, he showed them when he came on against Leeds last week.

“I just have to find the right way to get the best out of him regularly and consistently.”

Chelsea sit third in the Premier League ahead of the weekend’s fixtures; a nine-match unbeaten run since their sole defeat of the campaign, the 2-0 home loss to Liverpool, has fuelled their rise

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho branded his Tottenham team a mere “pony” in the title race after their goalless draw at Chelsea. Indeed, many of the early contenders have downplayed their silverware chances.

Lampard has also insisted that it is too early to be talking about title chances, warning his squad that consistency remains the only route to glory.

Lampard shrugs off Chelsea title talk

Asked to describe Chelsea’s title race stakes after Mourinho’s assessment, Lampard said: “I don’t know, I don’t want to find a play on words with it or anything.

“I just want to say that we are happy where we are but I know that there’s also a long way to go.

“I don’t think it really matters too much the rhetoric. Jose gets asked about it like I do, once, twice, three times a week, and you have to give an answer.

“I think with Tottenham they have got fantastic players and a really strong squad, and the words are not that important at this point.

“It’s more about for us at Chelsea how we keep working and understand that consistency over the course of a season is what wins titles, it’s not matches until the middle of December.”

Chelsea won 4-0 in their last Premier League meeting with Everton. That game came just before the coronavirus pandemic suspended the top flight in March.

READ MORE: Conte ‘annoyed’ by double Inter fail which saw Chelsea sale cave in