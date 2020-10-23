Lampard admits concern over Chelsea star’s fitness; reveals Kepa injury

Frank Lampard says he almost has a “clean bill” of health at Chelsea, barring concerns for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and winger Hakim Ziyech.

The Blues have endured several injuries of late, including to the likes of Ben Chilwell and Edouard Mendy.

Indeed, those players have returned and left the squad at different points, often leaving Lampard in limbo.

However speaking ahead of the weekend’s Premier League trip to Old Trafford, the Chelsea boss revealed that a new problem for Kepa – and Billy Gilmour’s knee injury recovery – are his only concerns.

“We have a clean bill of health, apart from Kepa, who has a shoulder injury,” Lampard told reporters.

“Petr Cech won’t be coming to Manchester as part of the squad, though.”

As such, Willy Caballero will deputise on the bench in the absence of Spanish goalkeeper Kepa.

Lampard also opened up on his dilemma about getting new winger Ziyech up to full fitness. The Moroccan recently returned from a knee injury, featuring as a substitute in Chelsea’s last two matches.

But Lampard admitted that, due to coronavirus restrictions, he cannot allow Ziyech to gain fitness by, for example, pitting him against the club’s Under-23 players.

“We need to find ways to give Hakim minutes as best we can. It’s difficult, we can’t bring over the Under-23s to play against,” the manager said.

“We have a bubble here and we will have to give them minutes.”

Chelsea slowly improving

Chelsea head into Saturday’s clash with United amid their rocky recent form. After twice squandering a lead against Southampton last weekend, the Blues kept a clean sheet against Sevilla on Tuesday.

On whether his side are improving, Lampard said: “We’ve brought in six players to compete for the starting 11 and we’re seeing signs of improvement.

“We missed pre-season so knew it would take time and I expect us to keep getting better.”

“(The United game) certainly does feel like a big game,” he added. “They are a quality team, they went to Paris and got a fantastic result. It’s an opportunity to get some hard-earned points.”

