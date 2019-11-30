Frank Lampard denies being shocked by Chelsea loss to West Ham

Frank Lampard doesn’t think Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat in the Premier League against West Ham wasn’t just down to Tammy Abraham’s absence.

Aaron Cresswell’s third league goal of the campaign sealed the Stamford Bridge triumph for Manuel Pellegrini’s men, ending West Ham’s streak of eight matches without a win in all competitions.

The left-back turned Reece James inside out before whipping past Kepa Arrizabalaga to condemn Lampard to defeat in his first match as Chelsea boss against old club West Ham.

When asked whether the absence of Abraham was the key factor, Lampard said: “It’s not down to one player. We didn’t have enough quality in the final third. My gripe this season is that we are not converting enough chances.”

On learning from defeat, Lampard added: “Generally, collectively we could have handled that game better. This isn’t the worst thing for us as long as we react in the right way.

“There will be moments like this. We weren’t going to be Invincibles, we have to pass little tests. We can do more going forward.”

Asked whether he was shocked, Lampard responded: “Shocked isn’t the word. The Premier League is what it is. Disappointed more than shocked.”