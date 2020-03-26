Former Chelsea player Alan Hudson has underlined Frank Lampard’s wish to bring talented Leicester full-back Ben Chilwell to Stamford Bridge when the transfer window reopens.

The left-back, who has been a regular in the Foxes’ line-up since the 2017/18 season, has previously been the subject of interest from a number of Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham.

He was also strongly linked with a move to Spanish side Atletico Madrid last summer, but stayed at the King Power and has been a regular in Brendan Rodgers’ side this campaign, making 28 appearances in all competitions.

And according to Hudson, Chilwell’s impressive performances are set to result in Chelsea becoming the latest team to make a move for the 23-year-old as Lampard looks to strengthen his squad for next term.

In an interview with Caught Offside, the Blues legend said: “I know Frank likes Chilwell. He’s a very good player and will be a great addition, a player who loves playing and getting forward, which is what Frank loves.”

Chilwell has scored two goals and provided four assists in the Premier League this year, which are career-best figures for the England international in regard to goal contributions.

Those figures are similar to those of Marcos Alonso, who has four goals and three assists in the league, but reports claim that he could make a return to Serie A, where he made 85 appearances for Fiorentina between 2013 and 2016, this summer.

Another of Chelsea’s left-back options, Emerson Palmieri, is another who could depart though the Italy defender has moved to rule out suggestions he is unhappy with Lampard’s managerial style.

Therefore the Blues will be on the look out for reinforcements, although it is likely that Chilwell would have been signed as a starter rather than to provide competition to those two players.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Chelsea could potentially have to pay a world record fee for a defender if a deal is to be done, which could prove to be a stumbling block in the deal.

Meanwhile, a talented Espanyol youngster could be another on his way into Chelsea this summer with the club reportedly prepared to pay his release clause.