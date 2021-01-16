Chelsea manager Frank Lampard admitted that he felt “disappointed” for Timo Werner after he missed another “bread and butter” chance to end his Premier League goal drought.

Werner has not scored in the top flight since November 7 when the Blues beat Sheffield United 4-1.

While he did net in last weekend’s FA Cup win over Morecambe, though, the German missed key chances against Fulham on Saturday after coming off the bench.

Indeed, on a Blues counter-attack, he went in one-on-one with Cottagers goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. However, he curled his shot wide of the post.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the 1-0 win over their London rivals, Lampard offered a rallying cry to the summer signing.

“I think it’s normal,” the manager said of the Germany international’s drought. “I think if you don’t score as regularly as you want… he scored last week in the FA cup. But those are goals I’ve seen him score many a time.

“That’s his bread and butter going through like that and scoring, so it happens. He has to just keep working, it’s the only way out of it.

“We’ve all been there if you’re a goalscorer or a striker, everyone will say the same thing.

“Get back on the training pitch, be pleased that you’re in there, go again and go again and it’ll go in. Because he’s high quality, he likes to be in those positions when he came on so he will score.”

Instead, Mason Mount stole the headlines with the half-volley in the second half which proved enough for the three points.

Lampard explained how he changed his tactics to bring Mount more into the game.

Lampard explains Chelsea tactics change

“I changed it to bring Tammy [Abraham] on to get him and Oli [Olivier Giroud] up front and then I thought to bring Callum [Hudson-Odoi] on for his one-on-one,” he said.

“Callum could have deserved to start today. It’s not easy selections down that side of the pitch. So he added, Tammy added, Timo added – I’m disappointed that he didn’t get his goal.

“As I say, Mason was in a slightly deeper role at that point but can still arrive in the box. He needs to score more goals, he knows that.

“But his quality and attitude is brilliant, so he deserves it.”

Chelsea return to action on Tuesday when they face Leicester away from home.