Lampard explains how Mendy has become instant success at Chelsea

Frank Lampard says Edouard Mendy has brought “security” to Chelsea and is pleased he is showing his quality so soon.

Chelsea signed Mendy from Rennes this summer in order to add competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spaniard came under increasing pressure last season and Lampard chose Willy Caballero instead of him on several occasions.

Now, Mendy has cemented his place as first choice ahead of Kepa. The Senegal international has kept clean sheets in his last five appearances in a row for Chelsea.

In fact, Mendy has only conceded one goal so far – on his debut in an EFL Cup draw with Tottenham. Of the teams currently in the top six, only Wolves have conceded fewer goals than Chelsea so far.

Asked what has made Mendy an instant success, manager Lampard claimed that the 28-year-old is providing exactly the kind of qualities they bought him for.

“He’s played well,” Lampard said. “Eddie’s come in – from the first game when we played Tottenham in the Carabao Cup and the games he’s played he’s shown his own security and that’s what we were striving for when we bought him.

“We said it was for competition and that was right and then it’s up to the players to show their own qualities and he’s shown them.”

Lampard points praise to Silva as well

Lampard added: “And of course not just him – when you look at the team and Thiago [Silva] and how he’s defended in that period as well I think we’re working on the discipline of the team, defending the box and all of those things.

“I think we have to give credit to the individuals and the collective. He’s done so well so I’m pleased for the way he’s started and his personality again when you sign players and bring them into the group you want to see how they are.

“You never quite know until they are in the building. You never quite know until they are in the building and he’s settled in really quite well. He’s engaging, trains hard, what’s to talk and make relationships with the players in front of him.”

