Lampard explains importance of staying humble and finds Chelsea doubts

Frank Lampard was in no mood to celebrate despite seeing Chelsea move top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win at Newcastle.

An own goal from Federico Fernandez and Tammy Abraham’s third in three games earned the Blues all three points. It was the performance of Timo Werner that stole the headlines though.

Chelsea were dominant throughout and should have won by more. A combination of Karl Darlow’s brilliance and Chelsea wastefulness ensured the scoreline was kept to two.

And after the game, Lampard saw plenty of room for improvement in his side.

“We can’t have it all our own way, but we put the game away with a professional performance,” he told BT Sport.

“First 20 minutes we were great, we had control and all the possession.

“They came out in the second half and I always felt that the real danger from us would be on the counter.

“You saw that with Timo on the break and then setting up Tammy (Abraham’s) goal.

✅ Unbeaten in 12 matches

“It’s very easy to play the safe pass but we had to keep making the runs and efforts to get in there.”

Lampard was also happy with the clean sheet and had praise for Werner.

“We need to keep working as consistency is what we strive for. “He [Werner] had a couple of chances to be fair. He was a real threat to us throughout the game. The pace in which he travelled with the ball was something special.”

Lampard cool at going top

Asked how it felt to be top of the Premier League at this stage, Lampard stressed the importance of not getting carried away.

“We played well and the result is key because the Premier League is tough and relentless. I thought the lads dealt with the challenge today and I’m really pleased,” he added.

“I’m not going to get excited about being top of the table for five minutes.

“It’s time to stay humble and know it’s a long race.”

