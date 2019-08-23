Frank Lampard has said that while he is “happy” with his current Chelsea side, the Blues would benefit by being able to bring in new recruits.

Not only did the transfer window for Premier League clubs close before the start of the season, but Chelsea are also in the midst of a two-window transfer ban after breaking the rules on signing foreign players under the age of 18.

The West London outfit have only mustered a point from their opening two Premier League games – following a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United and a 1-1 draw with Leicester City – and Lampard, when asked about potential outgoings from the club, told a press conference that his side would benefit from new players.

“We’ll see. Nothing is clear at the moment,” the manager said. “I am happy with the squad. We need players, we can’t bring anyone in.”

Chelsea’s strikers are yet to chip in with a league goal this term, but speaking to reporters ahead of the Blues’ match against Norwich City on Saturday, Lampard had faith that his attackers would begin to come good.

“As I said before, if we’d have been more clinical in front of goal we possibly could have had three wins,” the 41-year-old said. “The competition is there and that’s the challenge for the strikers.

“I’ve got no problems with their attitude and training. We work hard on the training ground as a team to create and also to finish. I used to love practising my finishing in training.

“What I have got is great attitude in the three strikers. But others in the squad also always want to stay out, want to work harder. Tammy [Abraham’s] goal goes in off the post against United, different story for him, different story for the game.

“But we can’t get too down about that, we’ve got to stay positive and it will come. We’ve got some great attacking players here and it will come.”

Chelsea are 15th in the table going into the weekend’s clash with the Canaries.

