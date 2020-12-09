Lampard sets timeframe for Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi to return from injury

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech will miss around two weeks of action for Chelsea.

Neither player was in the squad for Chelsea’s final Champions League group match against Krasnodar on Tuesday. Ziyech had gone off with injury in their last league game against Leeds, while Hudson-Odoi had picked up an injury in training.

Hence, Lampard had to field a rotated lineup – but that was always in his mind anyway, as they had already qualified for the Last 16.

In the end, Chelsea could only draw 1-1 with Krasnodar. While it did not matter particularly, they will be waiting for their key players to return in order to help them gain better results.

Fortunately for them, they should not have to wait too long. Lampard issued an update on both Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi after the game.

“Both players are hopefully going to be out for around two weeks,” he said.

“They had scans yesterday and their injuries are showing that they will be about two weeks.

“I think that’s positive. Particularly with Hakim it’s positive.

“With Callum we didn’t know what to expect. It was an injury he got in training a couple of days ago.

“But it’s good news overall on both.”

In his overall assessment of the Krasnodar match, Lampard praised the impact made by some of the younger players who came into the lineup.

For example, Tino Anjorin made his first start for the club, and Lampard was impressed with how he applied himself.

“Tino showed a real ability to step straight into the level, in terms of his abilities on the ball, which I think he showed today,” he said.

“His physical attributes to protect the ball and run shone through well.

“He’s a work in progress, especially after recent injury concerns, but he’s a player that the more he trains with us the better he gets.

“With the injuries we have in the short-term he’ll be spending more time with us.

“It was a good debut and he grew into the game as it went along.”

Lampard praises ‘outstanding’ Gilmour

Meanwhile, fellow academy graduate Billy Gilmour made his first start this season as he continues to work his way back from injury.

Lampard added of the midfielder: “I thought Billy was outstanding on his return.

“I felt very comfortable with him coming back in, he’s trained so well, done his rehab and he deserved his chance tonight.

“So I expect to see more of the same from Billy as he gets stronger now he is past his injury.”

