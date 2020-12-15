Frank Lampard hints at squad fault behind Chelsea collapse

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard cut a frustrated figure after pinpointing an issue with his squad’s thinking as a potential reason for their demise at Wolves.

The Blues took a 1-0 lead through in-form frontman Olivier Giroud.

Their early season inability to maintain a lead once again reared its ugly head, however, when goals from Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto snatched all three points for Wolves in the dying embers.

Speaking to Amazon following the match, Lampard said: “Very [disappointed]. We should see the game out at 1-0.

“If you’re not playing well, don’t allow counter attacks and we did.

“Performance is what gives you results. We we were playing very well [recently] and maybe the lads think ‘we’re playing well’.

FULL MATCH REPORT: Chelsea capitulate as Wolves produce controversial comeback

“When you think you’re playing well, things like this happen.

“This is the Premier League. If you don’t perform you lose games.”

We didn’t manage the game – Kante

Midfield general N’Golo Kante also spoke to Amazon, saying: “Always disappointed [to lose]. The first half was not so great.

“We were a goal ahead and could have managed the game. When they scored, we tried to win. By trying to win the game we conceded a counter attack.

“What happened in the last two games is not that we want.”