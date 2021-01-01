Lampard reveals ‘ideas’ for Chelsea business in January transfer window

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says that he has “ideas” about guiding the club through this month’s “long” transfer window.

The Blues proved to be the Premier League’s biggest spenders in the previous market. Indeed, Chelsea laid out over £200million to bring in several marquee signings.

But while the likes of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech have impressed, the west Londoners have encountered a tough patch as they struggle for points.

Lampard’s men have only taken four points from their previous five Premier League games. As such, the head coach says that he has begun to have thoughts about the changes he could make in January.

“I’m not sure at the moment,” Lampard told reporters (via Goal) when asked about his plans. “I have ideas. We have a big squad and we have to see if that changes, if there are opportunities for players that aren’t playing so much.

“That’ll be a conversation between the player and myself and then we’ll see if we can strengthen in the right way.

“But we’re not jumping up and down to do so at the moment, my focus this year is purely on work. It’s a long month.”

Indeed, Chelsea could agree to let players go this month. Left-back Marcos Alonso is among those who could depart, with reports mooting that a move to Atletico Madrid is on the cards for the Spaniard.

Striker Olivier Giroud’s future also remains somewhat uncertain. The Frenchman admitted in November that he had entertained serious thoughts about finding a new club this month.

While he has earned a more regular role of late, though, he has not offered an update on his plans.

But talk of January transfers seems a luxury amid the growing rates of coronavirus infection in England.

Indeed, two members of Chelsea’s playing staff tested positive in the latest round of Premier League screening.

Lampard would back circuit breaker

What’s more, with Manchester City and Fulham suffering recent outbreaks, Lampard faced questions on whether a temporary pause in the competition would be beneficial.

“We had that before in March. I have to say the Premier League and clubs themselves have done everything they can to make the environment as safe as possible,” the manager said.

“But we’re finding that’s not always easy to do when people go home and leave the building and the numbers are going up, particularly in London where we are.

“That would have to be for the authorities, Government, Premier League…everybody would need to be clear that it would be beneficial to stop for a circuit-breaker. If you’re told you stop, you stop.”

Chelsea’s game with City on Sunday will go ahead, despite their opponents being without several players due to self-isolation.

