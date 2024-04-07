Frank Lampard incredibly offered chance to manage Man Utd, Real Madrid targets; Chelsea, Everton stunned

Former Chelsea and Everton manager Frank Lampard could take up a surprise role next, with the Canadian FA reportedly interested in him.

Since hanging up his boots in February 2017, Lampard has had three spells at Chelsea, while also spending time in charge of Everton and Derby County. He initially worked as a youth coach at Chelsea before managing Derby between July 2018 and July 2019.

Ahead of the 2019-20 season, Lampard was surprisingly given the Chelsea job following the departure of Maurizio Sarri.

The Blues hero was in the dugout until January 2021. In that time, Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League and lost in the 2020 FA Cup final to London rivals Arsenal.

But after 18 months in charge at Stamford Bridge, Lampard was axed as Chelsea had fallen to ninth in the Premier League.

He went on to have a year-long spell with Everton between January 2022 and January 2023, though the Toffees spent almost all of that period battling against relegation. Lampard was eventually sacked following a dire run of nine defeats in 12 league matches.

The Englishman somehow managed to return to Chelsea as caretaker manager in the second half of last season, though things actually got worse than under predecessor Graham Potter.

Lampard has since been out of work, though that might change. According to The Telegraph, Lampard has emerged as a shock candidate to become the new manager of the Canadian men’s national team.

Frank Lampard to manage at 2026 World Cup?

Canada currently have an interim manager, Mauro Biello, who was promoted from assistant coach when John Herdman left to take over at Toronto FC.

Chiefs at the Canadian FA are on the search for a big-name manager who will help them impress at the 2026 World Cup, which they are co-hosting alongside the US and Mexico.

They have earmarked Lampard as a possible solution and want to hold talks with him in the coming weeks.

The three-time Premier League champion is currently weighing up whether to accept Canada’s approach. He does have experience in North America, having represented New York City during the latter stage of his playing career.

Lampard will need to decide whether he wants to try out international management for the first time, or if he would rather hold out for a club job in the UK or somewhere in Europe.

Should Lampard take up Canada’s offer, then he would manage some big names including Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David.

Davies has been at Bayern Munich since January 2019 but could leave for Real Madrid in the summer as he prepares to enter the final 12 months of his contract.

David, meanwhile, is one of several strikers Manchester United are eyeing to give Rasmus Hojlund more support.

Lampard managing at the 2026 World Cup would certainly leave Everton fans shocked, given his struggles while on Merseyside.

