Lampard makes Kepa denial, slams ‘unfair’ criticism of Chelsea star

Frank Lampard says criticism of Kepa Arrizabalaga has been “unfair” and refused to say the goalkeeper has played his last game for Chelsea.

Kepa has failed to live up to his price tag since Chelsea made him the most expensive goalkeeper in history two years ago.

The Spaniard has made a number of errors, which led to Lampard dropping him at several points throughout last season. There have been rumours that Chelsea could loan Kepa out so he can get back on track.

Chelsea have since signed Edouard Mendy from Rennes to add competition for the starting goalkeeper position. Mendy could be in line for a debut in their Carabao Cup clash with Tottenham on Tuesday.

Ahead of the game, though, Lampard denied that Kepa would not play for the club again.

“I certainly won’t go to the point of [saying] he’s played his last game for Chelsea,” he said.

“I think it has been a difficult time for Kepa. That’s been well documented. I know it, he knows it, but we certainly shouldn’t jump to that conclusion.

“Also, [something] which I felt quite strongly about in the last week, is to understand that Kepa is a young man and an awful lot of the highlight or spotlight on him has become slightly unfair.

“I have to protect him because I know he is a good lad and playing with absolute professionalism and intent to do the best he can, as all the squad have done. That’s all I want to say about him now.”

Arrizabalaga has made 97 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions during his Blues career so far.

Lampard discusses Rudiger future

Another player whose Chelsea future has come into question recently is Antonio Rudiger.

The defender has been absent from Lampard’s squads recently, and he too could leave on loan.

However, Lampard says there should be no assumptions about the reasons for Rudiger’s absence.

“I wouldn’t assume anything and I wouldn’t assume (anything about) Antonio or any players in the squad,” he said.

“We are not there until next Monday when the window shuts, so other than that, I would make no assumptions.”