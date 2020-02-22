Frank Lampard left seething again at yet another VAR howler

Frank Lampard was left lambasting VAR again after Chelsea’s impressive 2-1 win over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Lampard masterminded a crucial win over Jose Mourinho’s side, as recalled pair Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso fired the Blues to a victory which strengthens their hold on fourth place.

But it was VAR’s failure to send off Spurs midfielder Giovani Lo Celso that left the Blues boss fuming after the game.

The Argentine appeared to stamp on Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta, but VAR decided that no action should be taken after referee Michael Oliver missed the incident.

However, Stockley Park then issued a statement saying that ‘human error’ had led to the wrong decision being made, and left Lampard fuming.

He told BT Sport after the crucial win: “It’s not good enough. I’m sorry, two VAR [decisions] in two games. It’s always harder when you lose and people think you’re just shouting about it.

“But maybe you need to shout because that’s not good enough. Everybody in the world saw it was a red.

“I hate to call for red cards, but when you’re endangering players, that was a leg-breaker of a challenge.

“I’m not saying anything about the referee on the spot, it’s not easy, but VAR is here to clear those up. I’m not surprised they’ve put it right but it’s not good enough.”