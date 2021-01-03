Lampard lists reasons he knew there would be ‘pain’ for Chelsea this year

Frank Lampard admitted that Chelsea gave themselves too much to do in their defeat to Manchester City.

Lampard has been coming under pressure in recent weeks. Chelsea have won just one of their last six games in all competitions despite a promising start to the season.

Given the money they spent on strengthening the squad in the summer, Chelsea would have been hoping for better performances, even against teams as strong as City.

They were torn apart by their opponents, though, and it has put Lampard in the spotlight again.

As he reacted to their latest setback, Lampard admitted he knew there would be tough moments this season. Even so, he knows that there are big lessons to learn from Sunday’s defeat.

He told Sky Sports: “For 10 minutes we were good, then they started to play and we concede two poor goals back to back in the game.

“It knocked us and we didn’t react well. We allowed the space for Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan for the first goal.

“Serious lessons in the first half, good character in the second half but then the game was done.

“Everyone a month ago saying we could win the league. I was pretty sure in terms of a rebuild, the [transfer] ban and the youth that there were going to be periods of pain we were going to go through.

“When a team gives you a problem it has to be dealt with but we didn’t.”

Different emotions to Arsenal defeat

The defeat follows up another recent loss to a rival for the higher positions in the table, against Arsenal.

Lampard claimed he came away from both games with contrasting emotions. However, he believes Chelsea will have to respond to these setbacks to reach the level of City or Liverpool.

He continued: “It’s not the same emotion, the first half against Arsenal was lethargic but today City were showing real personality and control on the ball.

“That’s when you get tested and I’m not leaning on the youth because I thought they were good – Billy Gilmour and Callum Hudson-Odoi with his goal was positive.

“At the minute we’re in a little period, five or six games that we’ve struggled. If you go back to City and Liverpool in their transition periods there were periods of pain and you have to get through that.

“I’ve sat there and had these days and then lifted a trophy at the end of the year. We bounced back then because we had a spirit in the dressing room and any player in football will have periods like that.

“Some other defeats for other teams have been painful. We have to take it on the chin, this is football.

“We have character – we have 16 games unbeaten. A month ago people are asking where is this going to go, when are you signing a new contract and now they’re saying the opposite.

“I’ll be the first to look at myself today but I know where we’re at and I know what it takes to churn out the level that City were at today. It’s normal that we take knocks but now is a test.”

