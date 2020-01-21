Frank Lampard names three things that make Liverpool so ‘incredible’

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has named the three things he thinks have made Liverpool such an ‘incredible’ Premier League force.

The Blues chief is in awe of what Jurgen Klopp’s men have done this season, with the Anfield outfit establishing a mammoth 16-point gap at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand by late January.

It is the culmination of four years’ work for Klopp, who has transformed Liverpool after replacing Brendan Rodgers in October 2015.

Lampard hopes to oversee a similar spell of dominance at Stamford Bridge – even if his current time is being spent dragged into debates by Manchester United legend Roy Keane.

The Sky Sports pundit dropped Lampard into a heated conversation with Jamie Carragher on Sunday and while it took the Chelsea boss by surprise, he agreed with the general point of giving a manager time.

“Where they were coming from on Liverpool, my feeling was they have a great manager and a great team,” he said.

“Jurgen Klopp doesn’t run 70 yards up the pitch and stick that in the net, but what he does is coach and create an environment and an atmosphere so it’s two ways – players and coaching.

“My job now is not to concern myself too much with that sort of stuff because it can throw you both ways.

“In terms of coaches and managers and I listen to them intently, because you look at Jurgen Klopp and I think he’s an incredible manager, and he has had four years there to build this incredible team.

“So that’s probably, as I saw it, a mixture of young players who have come through and improved and he takes credit for that, some fantastic recruitment of some players who have certainly improved over the course of that four years and then some big-hitting signings that really hit home and came in at the right time.

“So it’s a beautiful model to look at. Everybody’s different, but he has had time and opportunity to bring in players for his style and the way he wants to play. So that’s an incredible story.

“When it comes to Ole or myself, you do want time and you do want put all those things in place, young players that take time to develop and get better, recruitment will be hugely important over the next two windows, and we hope, not in trying to follow a Liverpool model, that we get things right and we move forward.

“For my point a view, all I want to do is work and work and work to try to get the best scenario for Chelsea.”

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has dropped another hint on his future after admitting that the form Liverpool have shown this season has been “amazing” and that Jurgen Klopp’s side are a “machine”.

The 21-year-old has starred for PSG since in a €180million deal in 2017, but it seems his time in the French capital is coming to a close amid strong reports linking him with both Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Reports have claimed Liverpool have the funds to sign the France international, but Jurgen Klopp, who met the player’s family members in an bid to convince him to sign for Liverpool two years ago, says they have “absolutely no chance” of signing the player. Read more…