Coventry City are already stepping up plans for a potential return to the Premier League, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that Frank Lampard has already outlined plans to secure a move for highly-rated Chelsea starlet Jesse Derry, and with sources revealing the Blues’ stance on the 18-year-old’s departure.

Coventry are on the cusp of securing promotion back to the Premier League for the first time since 2001, and could mathematically confirm their return as early as this week, adding further urgency to their recruitment plans.

Lampard, who has the Sky Blues upwardly mobile, is already planning ahead for next season in the top flight, and is understood to be keen on adding young, high-potential talent to his squad.

To that end, sources can confirm to us that Lampard is keen on raiding Chelsea – a club he, obviously, retains strong links with, and has identified Derry as a player who could fit that profile perfectly.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of Chelsea’s brightest emerging prospects, having joined the club from Crystal Palace last summer. Since then, he has continued his rapid development and has already been handed his first-team debut, underlining the faith placed in him by those at Stamford Bridge.

TEAMtalk understands that Derry is high on Coventry’s shortlist as they assess options ahead of the summer window, with Lampard believed to be a strong admirer of the teenager, who he would like to take on a season’s loan.

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Lampard connections could help Coventry land Chelsea starlet

Lampard’s strong ties to Chelsea could yet play a key role. The Coventry boss remains very close to the club where he spent 13 years as a player, establishing himself as a Stamford Bridge legend, and he has also had two spells in charge as manager, including a stint as caretaker, further strengthening his relationship with the West London side.

However, any potential move is far from straightforward. Chelsea are known to have major long-term plans for Derry and view him as a player who could soon push for a more prominent role in their senior set-up in the next 12-months.

As a result, a final decision has not yet been made on whether he will be allowed to leave – even on a temporary basis.

Coventry are not alone in their interest either. Sources indicate that a number of clubs are monitoring Derry’s situation closely, recognising both his talent and the possibility that he could be available if Chelsea opt to send him out for further development.

Lampard’s connection to Chelsea could yet prove influential, but much will depend on the London club’s stance in the coming weeks, as he is someone who could be trusted to help develop one of the club’s crown jewels.

Chelsea pick new No.1 goalkeeper; £60m Monaco star eyed

Meanwhile, Chelsea are preparing to hand a talented young star the number one shirt next season, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that BlueCo’s long-term plan for their goalkeeping position is now being put into place, while what happens next for current incumbent, Robert Sanchez, has also been revealed.

Elsewhere, it’s been reported that the Blues have joined the hunt for a supremely talented Monaco star rated in the £60m bracket, who we understand is a top target for Manchester United and Liverpool.

In other news, sources can also reveal how Chelsea feel about hiring Cesc Fabregas as their manager in the summer, should the Blues decide to part ways with Liam Rosenior.