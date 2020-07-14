Frank Lampard praises ‘fantastic’ Giroud after crucial Norwich winner

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has sung the praises of Olivier Giroud after the striker scored a crucial winner against Norwich.

Giroud scored the only goal of the game at Stamford Bridge as the Blues claimed a vital three points in the race for the top four. Read the full match report here.

It was his fourth Premier League strike since the season resumed, and Lampard was keen to give credit to the Frenchman after another important contribution.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “He’s always going to give you that desire to keep getting in there and give for the team.

“I know he had a fair few chances tonight in that central area. That’s why we have try, when Oli is in the team, to use his attributes.

“You use his attributes, you try and cross the ball and stick it in the box. It was a great cross from Christian [Pulisic] for Olivier’s goal.

“He’s a big character for us and he’s scoring important goals at the minute so it’s good.”

QUITE A TURNAROUND

Given that Giroud played just five league games before February, it is somewhat of a surprise he is playing such a pivotal role at a crucial stage of the campaign.

He was even linked with a transfer away from the club in January, but chose to stay.

And Lampard says Giroud’s conduct was always admirable while he was out of the side, adding: “Just before lockdown, he came in and was part of a couple of big results. It’s probably credit he was due anyway. He’s never given me a problem, he’s always trained brilliantly.

“When Tammy [Abraham] was playing well earlier in the season and regularly staying in the team, his professionalism was always good.

“I told him in January I wanted him to stay, and he was fantastic how he handled that. He’s continued to be that in the way he trains and the way he plays is important for us. ”