Frank Lampard ruled out of Rangers manager search despite holding early talks to replace Beale

Frank Lampard is no longer under consideration by Rangers in their search for a new manager to replace Michael Beale, according to reports.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed this week that Lampard had held talks with Rangers about a role he would have been keen on taking. It would have seen him follow in the footsteps of his former England midfield colleague, Steven Gerrard. However, those initial conversations have not progressed, it has now been revealed.

According to the Daily Telegraph reporter Matt Law, Lampard did not reach the formal interview stage of Rangers’ recruitment process and has been crossed off their shortlist.

The former Chelsea, Everton and Derby County manager is said to be interested in getting back on the touchline if another appropriate opportunity presents itself.

Sources such as the BBC and Sky Sports News have also confirmed that Lampard is now out of the race before Rangers hold their last lot of interviews next week, during the international break.

Steven Davis is currently in charge of the first team on an interim basis while the club look for a permanent successor to Beale. Davis oversaw a 2-1 defeat at Aris Limassol in the Europa League on Thursday.

Rangers are currently third in the Scottish Premiership table after winning four but losing three of their opening seven games. Their next league match is away at St. Mirren on Sunday.

Beale was in charge at Ibrox for less than 12 months after leaving QPR to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November 2022. Rangers finished second, behind cross-city rivals Celtic, last season.

They fell out of the Champions League qualifiers this season at the hands of PSV, but the final straw for Beale was a defeat to Aberdeen in the Premiership.

TEAMtalk has also learned recently that former Real Madrid and Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui has rejected the chance to speak to Rangers about their vacancy.