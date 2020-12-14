Lampard reacts to ‘toughest’ CL draw; urges Chelsea to show reaction

Frank Lampard has told Chelsea they must get straight back to winning ways after losing at Everton at the weekend, as he splits his focus between the Premier League and Champions League.



The 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park ended a 17-match unbeaten run for the London side that had pushed them firmly into the Premier League title picture.

Lampard, whose team face Wolves on Tuesday, said: “I think the Premier League is unforgiving, you saw that with different results over the weekend.

“We see it pretty much every weekend or every matchday.

“We weren’t at our top level on Saturday and we got beaten. That’s it.

“We’ve been on a really long unbeaten run playing some really good football as well as winning games and we dropped our level for a game. It’s absolutely on us to pick it up again straight away.”

Lampard was speaking at a pre-match press conference for the Wolves game, having earlier found out Chelsea’s next opponents in the Champions League.

Lampard believes facing Atletico Madrid in the last 16 is “the toughest draw we could have had”.

The Blues have been given a difficult obstacle to climb as they seek a first Champions League title since 2012.

Atletico the kind of team Chelsea must beat

Atletico are only being kept off top spot in LaLiga on goals scored compared to Real Sociedad, and have not lost to the Blues in their last six European encounters.

Lampard said: “I think most people will say it’s the toughest draw that we could have had. When you go on current form, how they’ve been in LaLiga, European experience, quality of team and player, I think most people would say that.

“On the other hand, all draws are difficult in the Champions League. We have to have belief in ourselves and, when that game comes around, you’re going to have to beat these sort of teams if you’re going to win the Champions League so it is what it is.”

Chelsea beat Atletico in their first meeting in October 2009 – a 4-0 win in which Lampard scored – but the Spaniards have held the upper hand since, including in the 2014 semi-finals.

The first leg will be played in Spain on February 23, with the return match at Stamford Bridge scheduled for March 17.

