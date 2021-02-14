Frank Lampard is wary of returning to management too soon because of a seven-figure sum he has yet to receive from Chelsea, according to a report.

Lampard got the sack at Stamford Bridge in January following a run of poor Premier League results.

The Blues had put together a 13-match unbeaten run, but two wins from the next eight games proved to be his downfall.

According to The Sun, though, Chelsea agreed a financial pact with Lampard upon his exit from the club.

Indeed, they agreed to keep Lampard on their books and pay him the £1.8million in wages he had left, as per his contract.

The newspaper reports that club bosses underwent a ‘change of policy’ after paying vast sums to shift Jose Mourinho.

As such, Lampard will still continue to collect his £75,000 per week salary.

However, he will only continue to do so if he stays away from management until July. If he finds another job, he will sacrifice the remaining value of the contract he had left.

Therefore, Lampard is wary of returning to the dugout too soon. The Sun adds that Lampard’s next job offer would have to be ‘too good to turn down’ to tempt him back before the summer.

In any case, he is happy to take a hiatus following a frantic spell in management.

Lampard happy on the sidelines

His whirlwind season at Derby ended up in him leading the Rams to the Championship play-off final. But while the 42-year-old did not win at Wembley, he took the Chelsea job a matter of months later.

As such, he kept himself busy, guiding a young Chelsea team to the top four before bringing in a host of new talent.

However, the lack of results in recent months cost him the job, with Thomas Tuchel installed in his place.

The former Paris Saint-Germain boss has made an impressive start, winning four of five matches with his side only conceding one goal in that time.

