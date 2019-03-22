Frankfurt say no bid yet for €60m Man Utd, Liverpool target

Eintracht Frankfurt have not yet received an offer for in-demand striker Luka Jovic, according to a club official.

Frankfurt’s supervisory board chairman Wolfgang Steubing says they have not received a formal offer for the forward, who scored Serbia’s goal in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Germany, although he suggests that may change.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Barcelona have been heavily linked with Jovic, who who has scored 15 goals in only 18 Bundesliga starts this season.

Barcelona are reportedly readying a €60million bid for the player, while O Jogo on Thursday claimed the Benfica-owned hitman has also been interesting Manchester United.

The Red Devils are also said to have approached the Serbia star, but Steubing says there is no deal on the table yet.

“The numbers that are rampant across social media are not yet on our table,” said Steubing at a forum meeting.

“There is definitely no offer. But maybe that will happen.”

Serbia boss Mladen Krstajic, after the draw with Germany, suggested that Jovic could cut the mustard for Barcelona.

“I’m not his agent so I do not know that,” said Krstajic. “But he certainly has the potential to play at such a club [Barcelona].

“Luka Jovic played really well today. He showed his potential.”

Jovic is currently on loan at Frankfurt from Benfica, but the Bundesliga side will look to trigger an option to make the move a permanent one this summer.

Just what that fee is needs clarifying with suggestions it could be as little as €7million or as much as €22million.