Sebastien Haller has given little away when questioned about the prospect of him ditching Eintracht Frankfurt and moving to the Premier League this summer.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a fruitful season with the Europa League semi-finalists in 2018/19, scoring 20 times and providing 12 assists, and generally providing an excellent foil to Luka Jovic, who sealed a €70m switch to Real Madrid earlier this summer.

The French striker has been watched by scouts at both Manchester United and West Ham towards the latter half of Frankfurt’s run in Europe, amid reports linking him with a £40m switch to England.

United are seeking a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku this summer amid claims he could be offloaded to Italy, with Inter Milan known to be keen, while the Hammers are seeking a new frontman after the departure of Marko Arnautovic on Monday.

But Haller, who has two years remaining on his Frankfurt deal, was giving little away when questioned about those links and his immediate future in the Bundesliga.

“I’ve heard many things about my future, but nothing new happened. I’m here and happy,” Haller told Kicker.

“That cannot mean anything and everything and I have said before that life is about opportunities.”

However, the Frenchman refused to divulge if he had received an approach for his services and he concluded: “Even if there was an offer, only the club and I would know.”

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!